(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s plan to explore a top-up tax for multi-national enterprises may weigh on the earnings and valuations of some companies listed in the nation’s stock market, with the local equity benchmark more of a bet on the world than on the city-state itself.

Among the members of the Straits Times Index, some units of the Jardine Matheson Holdings group get a majority of their revenue from Greater China. City Developments Ltd. makes about 8% of its revenue from the Americas and about 10% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa. ComfortDelGro Corp. gets about 23% from EMEA, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The move may impact some companies even as it is preliminary,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. “The government clearly has a plan, but it’s best for investors to take a wait-and-see approach as more details will trickle out over the coming days.”

