(Bloomberg) -- Khaw Boon Wan, Singapore’s minister for transport, will retire from politics after 19 years, the Straits Times reported, citing a statement from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Lee hailed Khaw as a key voice who pushed to expand Singapore as a regional air and sea hub. Khaw, who entered politics in 2001, had also previously served in the health and national development ministries and helped shape many of the key government policies in place today.

