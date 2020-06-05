(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

The number of unemployed residents in Singapore may rise above 100,000 this year from around 73,000 in 2019 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Straits Times reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in parliament on Friday. This is more than Singapore’s highest annual average number of 91,000 unemployed residents that was registered during the 2003 SARS epidemic, according to the newspaper.

Heng said that even those who are able to hold on to their jobs may face under-employment and income loss, which could in turn lead to less consumption, affecting businesses further, the Straits Times reported.

Heng said that close to 80%, or S$72 billion, of the total virus stimulus of S$92.9 billion, is committed to helping workers stay in their jobs

The four stimulus budgets so far are estimated to help Singapore’s economy avert an average output loss of S$23.4 billion per year, or 5 percentage points, over 2020 and 2021, Heng had said, citing a study by the Monetary Authority of Singapore

It is uncertain how long it will take to build back the amount of reserves taken out this time, as there will likely not be a V-shaped recovery, according to Heng

Impact of goods and services tax rate increase, expected by 2025, will be cushioned when it takes place, according to Heng

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.