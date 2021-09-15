Sep 15, 2021
Singapore’s ‘Values’ at Stake in Foreigner Debate, PM Lee Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hailed lawmakers who defended the country’s openness to foreigners following a parliamentary debate on the topic that stretched past midnight.
“It was an important debate,” Lee said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “At stake were not just our policies on foreigners, but the values of our society, and our confidence and resolve to face an uncertain world, and chart our way forward together.”
He praised lawmakers for taking “a firm and unequivocal stance against racism and xenophobia.”
Singapore’s Expat Angst Forces Simmering Political Debate
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had asked parliament to support the government’s management of foreigners coming to Singapore for work, as well as to deplore the spreading of misinformation around Singapore’s free trade agreements, particularly with India.
Leong Mun Wai of the opposition Progress Singapore Party continued to press for curbs such as imposing levies on expats, arguing that foreigners have taken jobs from locals.
In the end, the parliament -- dominated by members of Lee’s ruling People’s Action Party -- voted to pass the motion, according to the Straits Times.
“If we turn inwards and become hostile to them, it would ruin us as a global hub and cost us investments and jobs,” Lee said, referring to the foreign workforce.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:16
Climate change may halve sugar and coffee output by 2099
-
Elizabeth Holmes' lawyer pokes at whistle-blower, delicately
-
Asos pledges to fill half of leadership roles with women by 2030
-
7:14
GM tells some Bolt owners to park 50 feet away from other cars
-
Federer-backed shoemaker On Holding jumps 46% in U.S. debut
-
5:42
Mercedes sees sales stabilizing at year-end amid chip turmoil