(Bloomberg) -- Super-rich families flocking to Singapore are seeking changes to the country’s charity policies that will make it easier for them to give away money abroad and stay in the wealth hub.

Philanthropy advocates and institutions including the family office of the founders of jewelry retailer Pandora A/S are asking the government to simplify rules so that wealthy clans can have more freedom to choose how to give to charity while enjoying tax relief.

Singapore offers some of Asia’s most generous tax incentives for philanthropy, with a catch -- at least 80% of a charity’s funds must be spent within the tiny city-state, where the standard of living is already high. That can be difficult to justify for some family offices given the more pressing needs of developing countries elsewhere in Southeast Asia and beyond.

“A lot of principals want to give back to society in many ways and we know that’s more so the case now than ever, especially with the new generations taking over,” said Mette Ekeroth, chief legacy officer at North-East Family Office, whose Denmark and Singapore-based firm manages the wealth of Pandora’s founders. “So would they set up a family office in a location that didn’t allow them to do that in the way that they wanted to? I honestly doubt that.”

The push comes as cities around the world from Dubai to Hong Kong offer tax breaks and other incentives to attract family offices -- the organizations set up by super-rich families to look after their fortunes. Advocates warn that while financial benefits are a great bait, it’s ancillary activities like philanthropy and art that are vital for locking family offices in place.

“As we have more money coming in I think Singapore also has a responsibility, if it wants to be seen as a regional leader, to see how it can support some of these different causes in neighboring countries,” said Asian Venture Philanthropy Network Chief Executive Officer Naina Batra.

Government Interest

Change may be on the horizon. Pauline Tan, a social impact and development consultant at Soristic Asia, said officials are aware that tax deductions for donations are an important consideration for some ultra-high net worth individuals -- especially those from the US and Europe.

“This has really been a major point of discussion in Singapore for a while,” Tan said. Her organization recently met with government bodies that are “interested in supporting family offices doing philanthropy overseas,” she added.

The Commissioner of Charities reviews feedback and will continue to work with stakeholders to support their philanthropy work where possible, it said in an emailed response to Bloomberg News.

Singapore has had tremendous success attracting rich families from Asia, the US and Europe thanks to its generous tax exemptions, investment opportunities and relative safety. Around 700 family offices had a presence there by the end of 2021, according to Monetary Authority of Singapore estimates, a near-doubling from the year before. Around 100 family office requests for tax exemptions were processed in the four months to late May alone.

To be sure, Singapore’s charity system is similar to those found in other countries. Limiting much of the giving to domestic recipients provides an incentive to support local communities.

Hong Kong’s Lure

But with rival Hong Kong ramping up efforts to attract family offices with tax exemptions and signaling plans to loosen travel restrictions, the ease of setting up international foundations and philanthropies there is being promoted as a key selling point.

And unlike Singapore, Hong Kong doesn’t set a specific proportion of funds that charities must use to support local causes, according to Michelle Chow, a consultant at law firm Withers.

“Hong Kong charities set up for the purpose of relieving poverty, advancement of education and advancement of religion can support these causes overseas,” Chow said in an email.

There is a way for family offices in Singapore to donate more outside the country. Non-profit entities like private foundations may qualify for the Grantmaker Scheme, which would let them waive the requirement to apply funds wholly or substantially in Singapore, the Commissioner of Charities said.

But Ekeroth of the North-East Family Office, which does philanthropy in Thailand as well as Singapore and Denmark, said there needs to be clearer guidelines on what it takes to qualify. The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore currently lists just 30 organizations as registered grantmakers.

Many family offices “have ties with Southeast Asia and would want to give back to those countries and communities they came from,” said Ekeroth. “That’s not necessarily Singapore.”

