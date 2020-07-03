(Bloomberg) -- The overall coronavirus situation in Singapore remains stable and under control despite an increase in the number of new community infections seen in the past week, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said in a post on Facebook.

Government’s joint ministerial task force continues to meet and oversee the country’s fight against the virus amid the election campaign, Wong said. The government is moving in quickly to “pick-up, ring-fence cases.” Wong said in some instances the government may have to quarantine people in an entire zone or shut down certain premises in order to effectively isolate and contain the virus.

NOTE: Ruling party’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown is a key issue in ongoing campaign ahead of July 10 election

NOTE: Singapore PM Says Country Has Controlled Spread of Virus

