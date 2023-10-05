32m ago
Singapore’s Wong to Meet Biden Officials in Visit to Washington
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will meet US cabinet secretaries and senior officials from Joe Biden’s administration in a working trip during Oct. 5-15.
Wong and a delegation of Singapore ministers will discuss ways to further bilateral cooperation in emerging areas, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office. They plan to visit Arizona, New York, and Washington D.C.
Politics
