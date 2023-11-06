(Bloomberg) -- About 2.5 million Singapore payment and ATM transactions could not be completed during DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Citigroup Inc.’s recent service outage, a minister said.

Up to 810,000 attempts to access both banks’ digital banking platforms were estimated to have failed during the Oct. 14 disruption, Minister of State Alvin Tan said in response to parliamentary questions Monday.

