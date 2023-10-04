Singapore Says 36-Year-Old Arrested in Response to Query on 3AC

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore authorities have confirmed that an unnamed 36-year-old man was arrested at the city-state’s Changi Airport on Sept. 29.

The emailed statement from the police on Thursday is in response to a Bloomberg News’ query about Three Arrows Capital’s co-founder Su Zhu being apprehended in Singapore while trying to leave the country last week.

The committal order was issued for contempt of court pursuant to a civil proceeding, the police said, without naming the person arrested.

