Singapore Says in Talks With Europe, U.S. on Vaccinated Travel

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is in discussion with several countries and regions including Europe and the U.S. on vaccinated travel lanes, Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Monday.

The country is hopeful it can unveil new vaccinated travel lanes beyond Germany and Brunei by end of the year or even earlier, Gan said ahead of a working visit to the U.S. this week.

