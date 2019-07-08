(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Trade-reliant Singapore is in a good position to ride out the global economy’s slowdown, with the government on track to meet its foreign investment targets this year despite mounting risks, Minister for Trade & Industry Chan Chun Sing said.

Officials are “watching businesses’ investment decisions very closely,” Chan said in a prepared speech in Parliament Monday, with the government expected to revise its 2019 growth forecast range of 1.5%-2.5% in August.

“While there are clouds looming, we believe we are well-placed to weather the storm,” he said. “Our economic fundamentals are sound, we are in a strong fiscal position, and we are making good progress in restructuring our economy.”

The Economic Development Board is still on track to achieve its foreign investment targets for 2019, he said. Some of the advantages Singapore has in attracting businesses include its stable political environment, rule of law, connectivity and infrastructure, and skilled workforce, he said.

Chan said while there are “pockets of strength” in the economy, including a robust information and communications sector and a rebound in construction, global challenges such as the U.S.-China trade dispute and Brexit will weigh on growth. Export demand has weakened in some critical sectors, including electronics, precision engineering and wholesale trade, he said.

Despite a restart in U.S.-China trade talks, Singapore is concerned that the two nations have fundamental disagreements that will put ongoing pressure on business and consumer confidence.

The minister also highlighted initiatives that will help Singapore’s economy remain attractive:

Developing “additive” manufacturing and advanced materials, including to support the electric vehicles industry

Exploring a tourism site at Jurong Lake District and developing Mandai and the Greater Southern Waterfront

Using a new “innovation park” in Sungei Kadut to explore agri-tech ambitions, including through indoor plant factories, insect farms, animal feed production facilities

Recruiting of biotech firms from abroad to help develop precision medicine

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Enda Curran

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.