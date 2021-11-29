(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has suggested reviving talks for a high speed rail project that was scrapped last year, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a media conference after meeting with his counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Singapore is open to fresh proposals on the high speed rail. The two ministries will discuss the matter so we can study them and start from a clean slate,” Lee said.

