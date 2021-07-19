Singapore Says Must Be Ready to Act as Virus Spikes on Clusters

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore should continue to expect many coronavirus infections to be reported in the coming days and must be prepared to make adjustments or take decisive action to suppress the cases, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The recent outbreaks in karaoke lounges and at a wholesale fish port are linked, Ong said. They differ genetically from the Delta variant earlier identified in previous outbreaks, with the current clusters closer to what has been detected in imported cases from Indonesia, he added.

“One thing is clear – when countries in the region have big outbreaks, we are always at risk,” Ong said.

Identified cases linked to the karaoke lounge cluster are settling down following extensive testing whereas the outbreak linked to the fish port is “rising worryingly, because it is seeding cases in various markets, and the communities around them,” Ong said.

The country reported 163 new cases of infections in the community on Monday, with 106 linked to the fish port and 19 to the karaoke lounge clusters, a significant jump from last week when the lounge cluster first emerged. There are 26 cases that are currently unlinked, according to the health ministry.

Vaccination Milestone

The jump in cases is dealing a blow to the city-state’s efforts to reopen, with the government re-enforcing stricter measures for dining-in just days after relaxing them. Authorities have temporarily closed hundreds of nightlife venues to curb the spread of the virus and quarantined thousands of people.

As vaccinations gather pace, half of the country’s population is expected to be fully inoculated by Tuesday, according to Ong’s post. Unvaccinated individuals, especially the elderly, are advised to remain at home as much as possible as authorities work to curb the spread of the virus, Ong said.

(Updates with Monday’s new virus infections in fifth paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.