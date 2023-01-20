(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has not received any reports of strokes among those who received Covid bivalent vaccines made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, after US authorities said the shot could potentially be linked to the condition among those 65 and older.

The city-state has administered about 200,000 doses of Pfizer’s shot — designed to target both the original Covid strain and omicron subvariants — by the end of last year, the Health Sciences Authority said Friday in response to queries from Bloomberg News.

Singapore’s health ministry said earlier this week that no increased risk of stroke was found among those who received a Moderna Inc. bivalent vaccine as well. Israel and the European Union have also not established such a link between Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine and strokes, Reuters reported.

