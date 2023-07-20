(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has issued a correction order to a blog over the timeline of events surrounding the arrest of a transport minister involved in a graft probe, denying that key politicians concealed information.

The minister in the prime minister’s office, Indranee Rajah, instructed an office for enforcing a fake-news law to issue the notice to a blog called ‘Political Sophistry’ after it alleged that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had hidden information about the arrest “because it was politically embarrassing”, according to a statement Thursday.

On July 12, Lee said that he has instructed the minister, S. Iswaran to go on leave after the city-state’s anti-corruption agency asked to open a formal investigation involving him. The agency subsequently said last Friday that it had arrested the minister, as well as property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, on July 11.

In their July 12 comments, Lee and Wong “did not want to deviate from what CPIB had announced in its statement since this is related to operational matters,” the statement said, referring to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau by its initials. “It is CPIB’s call to make.”

