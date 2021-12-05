(Bloomberg) -- Rapid antigen tests are effective in detecting omicron infections and so will remain part of Singapore’s arsenal for dealing with the new variant and pandemic, the city-state’s health ministry said.

Singapore has been closely monitoring studies on the sensitivity of rapid antigen, or ART, tests to omicron, the new coronavirus strain first identified in southern Africa that is now being detected in other countries around the world. The analysis so far has indicated that, in addition to PCR tests, ARTs can also be used to unearth omicron, according to a statement out Sunday.

Scientists globally are working with the World Health Organization to find out more about omicron, whose emergence on the global stage has unnerved financial markets and raised questions over whether it will trigger a reversion to economically damaging virus containment moves like lockdowns. The WHO said Nov. 26 that while it was clear PCR tests were able to detect omicron, studies were ongoing on the efficacy of other types of tests, including rapid antigen ones.

Singapore has been using ARTS to resume some large-scale events, including the conferences the city was a hub for before the pandemic. From this week, it will also require travelers coming in via the city’s vaccinated travel lanes to be rapid tested on a daily basis using ARTs.

Much quicker and often cheaper than PCRs, rapid antigen tests have revolutionized the way some countries have approached the pandemic, enabling places like schools and some workplaces to resume. Similar to a home pregnancy test, they are viewed as less reliable, however, producing false results in some cases.

