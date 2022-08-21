53m ago
Singapore Says to Abolish Law Criminalizing Sex Between Men
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the government will abolish a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men, a major step forward in a region where homosexuality faces discrimination and prosecution.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:02
Netflix says 'no' to advertising in kids programs, new movies
-
6:04
These Canadian tech companies have recently had layoffs
-
6:35
Tax-Free First Home Savings Account: Here are the basics
-
4:15
Loneliness, isolation a side-effect of inflation for seniors
-
8:37
Inflation: These are the grocery items that grew in cost
-
14:47
Elon Musk says he was joking about buying Manchester United