(Bloomberg) -- Singapore saw the fewest deaths among those with the Moderna Inc. shot and the most among those with Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine, as the city-state’s highly inoculated population provides a glimpse into how different immunizations are holding up in the real world. The data is likely to add to further concerns about the effectiveness of the widely-used Chinese vaccine, which studies have found to be inadequate against the omicron variant. Still, the sample size is small, cautioned the country’s health minister Ong Ye Kung, who disclosed the data in parliament Monday. Nearly 70% of the 802 virus deaths recorded in the city-state last year were among unvaccinated individuals and the breakdown by inoculation does not account for other mortality factors like age and the timing of their shot.

