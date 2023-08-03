You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 3, 2023
Singapore Says Willing to Discuss Malaysia High-Speed Rail
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is open to start on a “clean slate” on a proposed high-speed rail link with neighboring Malaysia, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in Parliament Thursday.
“Singapore is willing to discuss any new proposal for a Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail from Malaysia in good faith, starting from a clean slate,” Chee told lawmakers. “We have not received any new proposal from Malaysia.”
Malaysia said last month it will invite proposals from private companies, paving the way for revival of the project that was once estimated to cost more than 100 billion ringgit ($22 billion). The plan, which was agreed upon in 2016, suffered multiple delays because of escalating costs and was eventually scrapped in 2021 after both countries failed to reach an agreement.
The on-again, off-again 350 kilometer (218 mile) high-speed rail link would cut travel time between the centers down to about 90 minutes versus more than four hours by car. The service was previously due to start in 2026.
