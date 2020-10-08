(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

Singapore is expanding swab testing operations and capacity to support routine testing for migrant workers, who make up the vast majority of total coronavirus infections in the city-state that’s trying to reopen its economy.

The government will also add nine more in-dormitory facilities to conduct routine testing for foreign workers by the end of the month, from the current 24 facilities, the Ministry of Manpower and Health Promotion Board said Thursday in a joint press release. There are plans to increase the number of regional screening centers to as many as 30 by the end of the year, from the current 20 centers, with about two thirds of these sites conducting routine testing.

The country has been adjusting its approach to containing the virus spread among the workers, seeking to reduce work disruption and improve their welfare while at the same time trying to detect cases early.

Last month, officials said it will quarantine fewer migrant workers in their dormitories should virus cases be detected in the living quarters. Singapore is also piloting additional testing at one dormitory, effectively increasing the screening frequency of workers living there to a seven-day cycle from the usual 14 days, to understand how more frequent testing will enable earlier detection of asymptomatic cases.

Here are more details of the increased testing capacity that’s being planned:

Some of the in-dormitory routine testing facilities will offer night swabs to accommodate the residents’ work cycles, according to the statement. More than 35,000 migrant workers could benefit from the new initiative.

Of the current 20 regional screening centers, 14 are facilitating routine testing of migrant workers living in dormitories and laborers from the construction, marine and process sectors.

More than 54,000 migrant workers living in dormitories have been infected with Covid-19, accounting for nearly 95% of all confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to the Ministry of Health.

