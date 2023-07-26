(Bloomberg) -- A recent spate of political scandals in Singapore are a “setback for the ruling party and the government,” Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in an interview with BBC Newsday on Wednesday.

“I have no doubt that we will reflect, learn from these experiences, make our system better and continue to uphold the trust that Singaporeans have in the elected government and in our system of government,” said Wong, according to a transcript of the interview released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The ruling People’s Action Party has been hit by a series of controversies in recent weeks. Transport Minister S. Iswaran was arrested in a graft probe, two other ministers were cleared of corruption in a review of pricey home rentals while two lawmakers resigned over an affair.

The government will continue to investigate cases as they come up, said Wong, who is tipped to be Singapore’s prime minister-in-waiting.

“I will work doubly hard to make sure that I will be able to win and earn the trust of Singaporeans,” he said.

