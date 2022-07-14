Singapore Seen Tightening More to Contain Inflation: Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank, which unexpectedly tightened monetary policy Thursday, is not nearly done with tightening yet as it seeks to tame inflation, according to economists.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore allowed the local currency to strengthen by re-centering the midpoint of the policy band up to its prevailing level. The central bank uses the exchange rate -- not interest rates -- as its main policy tool, with a stronger currency seen helping stabilize prices.

The move came as the monetary authority’s preferred core inflation gauge in May rose to the highest since December 2008. Here’s what economists are saying about the action:

Rina Jio and Andrew Tilton, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“With continuing upside risks to the inflation trajectory given the sticky nature of core inflation, scheduled GST hike and progressive wage model scheme expected to take effect later this year, we continue to expect MAS to deliver an additional tightening this year with another 50bp slope increase”

“We are now not expecting any recentering at the next bi-annual meeting in October 2022”

Khoon Goh, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

The off-cycle tightening “is clearly in response to upside inflation risk,” he said

“The timing of today’s off-cycle move was influenced by the recent weakening in the Singapore dollar, as it would have added to inflation pressure”

Goh sees a double tightening by the MAS at the October meeting, “with another re-centering and/or slope increase on the table”

Selena Ling, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

The policy decision “provides some headroom” until the next scheduled meeting in October, but another tightening is “still possible”

“It very much depends on the global tide of monetary policy tightening and where inflation shocks head from here”

Irvin Seah, DBS Group Holdings Ltd.

“It seems like there’s some urgency from the central bank to anchor inflation expectation”

The MAS has moved preemptively to tame inflation, “unlike some of the central banks in the region which are still reluctant to normalize monetary policy more decisively”

“The focus is no longer just about imported inflation. This is the challenge for the MAS: how to strike the balance between ensuring that Singapore doesn’t dip into a technical recession and trying to keep a lid on domestically driven inflation”

Trinh Nguyen, Natixis SA

The S$1.5 billion support package to shield lower-income households from inflation pain is “limited due to fiscal constraints and so the tightening via the Singapore dollar will help fight inflation on the import side,” said Nguyen

“As the MAS follows the Fed, the Singapore dollar should be more supported than other Asian FX that swims against the Fed tide”

