(Bloomberg) -- Singapore sees almost 80% of its population being fully vaccinated by early September, putting it in a good position to push ahead with its reopening after recent outbreaks foiled those plans.

Despite the setback, Singapore is still committed to the path of normalcy and living with the virus when more people get protected, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Monday. Ong acknowledged there has been confusion on the ground about the government’s resolve to reopen after authorities reimposed some measures last week, such as barring dining in and cutting group sizes.

“In a way, this is the most peculiar period of our transition: We are clear about the mission; our will is firm; and we have a broad plan,” said Ong, who co-chairs the nation’s pandemic taskforce. “But we don’t have enough antibodies inside us to ensure that we can follow through with our plans without a hitch.”

Singapore, one of the world’s success stories in containing the virus, suffered a setback in the middle of this month after infections spread in karaoke lounges and a fishery port that supplies produce to markets all over the island. The clusters -- which had over 1,000 people infected -- led to a highest daily record of local cases.

The Southeast Asian nation was expected to ease more measures after two-thirds of its population have been vaccinated by Aug. 9, its independence day. But the outbreaks and growing concern that 200,000 elderly have yet to be vaccinated prompted authorities to tighten virus curbs, raising questions as to whether the city-state is deviating from its reopening path.

“This is a measure of the kind of society we are. We are making such an extraordinary effort with our seniors because we are not prepared to accept the high fatality rates among the elderly that other countries had or are experiencing,” Ong said. “Ours will be a controlled opening. We are not going to do a big bang – and then predictably blow up!.”

Ong cited places like Israel and Netherlands that opened up and saw sharp increases in infections and hospitalizations, forcing them to dial back the easing of restrictions.

He added that until the country reaches a sufficiently high vaccination rate, especially among the elderly, it will continue to be vulnerable to unexpected setbacks, like what it is going through now.

Shifting Approaches

Ong also pointed out that Singapore is already shifting some of its approaches to start to live with the virus, where having 200 or more cases of infections a day may not be unusual in an endemic scenario.

There will be differentiated rules based on vaccination status while inoculation is being ramped up, Ong said.

On the healthcare front, instead of directing infected patients who show no or mild symptoms to hospitals, they will be housed in community care facilities. While this has been the case for patients aged between 17 and 45 years, authorities will expand the bracket to age 59.

That means up to 60% of infected cases may recover in community care facilities and the government is planning to raise the number to 80%, with some even recovering at home, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.