(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Changi Airport’s passenger volumes are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2024, the country’s transport ministry said in a written response to parliamentary questions.

Monthly passenger traffic recovered to around 90% of pre-Covid levels in December. For the full year of 2023, the airport handled 58.9 million passenger movements, or 86% of traffic recorded in 2019, the ministry said.

To meet longer term demand for air travel, the financial hub plans to start construction of a fifth airport terminal next year and expects it to be operational in mid-2030s, it added.

