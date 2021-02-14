(Bloomberg) -- Singapore reaffirmed its forecast for a rebound in economic growth this year after its worst annual contraction in more than a half-century, signaling the recovery is on track while more stimulus expected in this week’s annual budget presentation will provide further support.

The Ministry of Trade & Industry on Monday maintained its projection for growth in a range of 4% to 6% for 2021, seeing faster rollout of the vaccine in advanced economies and the U.S. and Europe achieving immunity in the second half of the year -- gains that are offset by a bleaker regional outlook with the resurgence of the virus in some countries.

Trade-reliant Singapore took a beating last year, shrinking 5.4%, the MTI said, revising its preliminary estimate from last month for a 5.8% contraction. The aviation, transport and hospitality sectors have suffered from the tourism standstill and mobility restrictions, while financial and professional services were more resilient during lockdown and the aftermath.

Singapore’s daily locally transmitted virus cases have hovered close to zero for the past several weeks, encouraging plans to welcome more visitors this year under varying security arrangements, while others in the region, including Indonesia and Malaysia, are battling surges that are exacerbating their economic pain.

Economists in a Bloomberg survey predict Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will announce another fiscal deficit when he unveils details of the upcoming financial year budget on Tuesday, which is expected to include targeted support for vulnerable households and businesses.

Singapore’s government said last week that its five stimulus packages announced in 2020, coupled with loose monetary policy, saved the economy from a contraction of 12.4% or more last year.

Other Details

The ministry also published final economic estimates for the fourth quarter, which showed gross domestic product grew a non-annualized, seasonally adjusted 3.8% from the previous three months, better than the 2.4% estimated and the earlier projection of 2.1%. It fell 2.4% from a year earlier, better than the 3.6% contraction expected

Manufacturing contracted 1.4% in the fourth quarter from the previous three months; services expanded 4.1%, and construction rose 55.6%

