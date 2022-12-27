(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s High Court has sentenced the main duo linked to a 2013 penny-stock rout to decades in jail, the Straits Times reported Wednesday, citing the court.

Malaysian businessman John Soh and Quah Su-Ling were sentenced to 36 years and 20 years in jail, respectively. Both are appealing their sentences, according to the report.

The pair were found to have manipulated share prices of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp between August 2012 and October 2013, the paper said.

