(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s central bank is set to tighten monetary policy for a fifth time since October 2021 to tame inflation even as economic growth risks loom.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the exchange rate rather than interest rates to stabilize prices, will signal Friday that it’s seeking a stronger local dollar to curb imported inflation pressures, according to all 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Economists were, however, divided in their predictions on the currency tools the MAS will use to tighten policy. While all agreed that the MAS would tighten without tweaking the width of the currency band -- typically used to accommodate market volatility -- they were mixed on how the MAS would or wouldn’t make adjustments to the slope and center of the band:

Nine of 19 expect MAS to steepen the slope and raise the band’s center

Six expect only the slope to be steepened

Four expect only the band’s center to be raised

The MAS last employed the dual moves of recentering its policy band higher and raising the slope of appreciation in April. Here’s how the MAS has tightened policy since last October, including two surprise moves in January and July:

Policymakers are grappling with an increasingly complicated balance in fighting inflation and protecting growth, amid unabated price pressures at home and abroad and as global recession risks pile up. The trade-reliant city-state has to buffer its currency amid the Federal Reserve-led global interest-rate hikes, while acknowledging that slowdowns in China and Europe will make it harder to keep tightening policy.

Maybank Investment Banking Group analysts see the MAS tightening on Friday only by recentering the band because “recession clouds are complicating the war with inflation.” Alternatively, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Jonathan Sequeira said in a response to a Bloomberg survey that he sees MAS steepening the slope, the most commonly used option.

Here’s what else to watch for in the MAS statement:

The MAS could revise its inflation forecasts. With their preferred core inflation measure near a 14-year high in August, MAS on Sept. 23 reiterated forecasts for the core gauge to come in at between 3% and 4% for all of 2022, and the all-items measure at 5%-6%

While the MAS, with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, typically releases a growth forecast for the following year in the final third-quarter GDP report in November, longer-term growth risks identified Friday will be telling

Any comments on how Singapore sees the region emerging from the pandemic will be of broader interest, given the city-state has been among the earliest constituencies in Asia to completely re-open borders even as the world’s No. 2 economy, China, maintains a Covid-zero policy

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.