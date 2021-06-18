(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has decided to scale down reopening, allowing people to dine-in at restaurants and go to gyms -- although in smaller-sized groups -- as the number of Covid-19 cases has climbed in recent days.

The government announced on Friday that from June 21, such higher-risk activities can resume in group sizes of up to two people, instead of up to five as previously announced. That number will likely be increased to up to five people from mid-July, barring any superspreader events or big clusters.

“I would say there are two schools of thought,” Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said at a briefing. “One school of thought is that we should push back the reopening to a much later date until we have cases that are near zero consistently for many days. But this is, in fact very hard to achieve, and may not even be possible to do so given how transmissible the delta variant is.”

“We do want to proceed with our reopening more confidently, but our vaccination rates currently are still not high enough to provide sufficient protection,” Wong added.

On Thursday, the city-state saw 20 community cases, up from just four on June 10 when it announced a partial relaxation of lockdown-like restrictions that had been in place since mid-May. People were allowed to meet in social groups of five from two people on Monday, while the operating capacity of attractions, events and cruises were increased to 50% from 25%. Work from home will continue to remain the default, the government said.

While officials said they’re no longer aiming for infections to dwindle to zero, the decision to maintain relatively strict rules for at least another month although over half the population has had one vaccine dose reflects a continued conservative approach to containment -- one that risks leaving the city state behind as major western economies race to reopen.

Senior officials have said mass vaccination is key to allowing the Southeast Asian trade hub to more fully reopen, though they haven’t made clear what level of inoculation is required before easing will occur. Singapore is coming under growing pressure to shift away from the strict containment approach that’s helped some countries eliminate the virus, but which leaves them increasingly isolated.

“Once we have achieved a high level of vaccination, we will be able to further reopen our economy, adjust our border measures, and allow more community activities to resume,” said Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry.

The country aims to get two-thirds of residents their first dose by early July, provided supplies arrive as planned.

As of June 14, nearly half of Singapore’s residents have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health, and about 35% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

