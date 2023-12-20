(Bloomberg) -- Optimism that special purpose acquisition companies will help boost Singapore’s ailing equity capital market is being ground even lower.

Pegasus Asia, a so-called blank-check company backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital and a group of prominent financiers in that region, said Wednesday its board had decided not to conclude a planned merger with Kacific Broadband Satellites Ltd. due to unfavorable market conditions.

The decision comes less than two weeks after shares in 17LIVE Group Ltd. — a combination of another Singapore-listed SPAC Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp. and a Taiwan-based streaming platform — plunged in their first few days of trading. They have now slumped almost 60%.

Singapore had jumped on the SPAC bandwagon back in late 2021 by announcing a listing framework for the entities in a race to get ahead of rival financial hub Hong Kong. The once-hot market for the firms, which are publicly traded companies created with the special purpose of merging with an existing one, has soured since then due to increasing investor scrutiny and higher global interest rates.

“17Live needs to be viewed in the context of some very poor de-SPAC performance globally in recent times,” said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, head of consumer and Internet at Aletheia Capital in Singapore. “There’s a disjoint between the valuation at which the SPAC and de-SPAC took place, which is causing investors to sell.”

An index of de-SPAC targets in the US has tumbled almost 90% from its high set in February 2021, when euphoria over the sector was at its height. De-SPACing refers to the process of a SPAC becoming a merged publicly listed entity.

Still ‘Ongoing’

Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition, another Singapore-based SPAC that debuted in January 2022, is set to be dissolved, the Edge Singapore reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report is inaccurate, Novo Tellus said late Wednesday in a statement. “The activities to identify an optimal business combination target are ongoing,” chief executive Loke Wai San said.

The three Singapore-based SPACs — Pegasus, Vertex and Novo Tellus — had each raised about S$150 million ($113m). Their patchy performance so far puts pressure on Singapore’s equity capital market that’s seen only $33 million in proceeds raised in 2023, the lowest for a full year in more than three decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

