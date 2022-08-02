(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is working on a range of measures to counter the impact to rising temperatures driven by global warming, its Minister for Sustainability and the Environment said, according to a Straits Times report.

The steps include better understanding how intense heat will impact the country and its people, reviewing efforts to strengthen people’s resilience to heat, and coming up with effective cooling strategies, Grace Fu told parliament on Tuesday, according to the report.

The minister said while Singapore doesn’t experience the extreme temperatures occurring by temperate regions, the country is affected by climate phenomena, such as El Nino, that is likely to be exacerbated by climate change, the Straits Times said.

The Centre for Climate Research Singapore has projected that climate change would lead to average temperatures rising by 1.4 to 4.6 degrees celsius by the end of the century, according to the report.

Heat waves are currently spreading across Europe, with France experiencing its driest July on record, and England having its driest month since 1935. In the U.S., high temperatures across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest have led to instability in the atmosphere. Searing heat has also gripped China for over a month.

