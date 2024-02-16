(Bloomberg) -- Singapore expects its budget to swing back to a surplus in the fiscal year beginning April, as recent tax increases shore up revenue and help pay for social assistance seen as priority for the city-state’s new generation of leaders.

The surplus would be about S$800 million ($594 million), or equivalent to 0.1% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his budget speech to Parliament on Friday.

That would reverse an estimated 0.5% budget deficit ratio for the year ending March, well above the 0.1% projected by the government a year ago, and would be the widest fiscal gap since the pandemic, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

In his second budget speech after being anointed the prime minister-in-waiting, Wong also proposed a raft of new measures worth billions of dollars aimed at supporting individuals and companies and help lift economic growth from 1.1% last year. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said he expects to hand over the reins by November this year to Wong “if all goes well.”

“If we were to experience similarly slow growth for several years in a row, we will be in trouble,” Wong said in his speech marked by cautious optimism that slowing inflation globally will ease borrowing costs and revive demand in Singapore’s trade partners.

Singapore expects growth in 2024 to be in a range of 1%-3%, in line with the 2%-3% annual GDP expansion targeted over the next decade, by courting high-value foreign investments that will spur innovation and job creation. Doing so will help cushion the city-state against an external environment that has “darkened dramatically,” Wong said, while an aging population at home also poses challenges.

A majority of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected Wong to aim for a budget surplus in 2024, while only two of 10 analysts predicted the government would end the current fiscal year with a deficit. Respondents also anticipate a smooth transition from PM Lee to Wong, priming the economy for faster expansion.

The increase in the goods and services tax to 9% from 8% in January, as well as levies in the past year targeting high-value properties, luxury cars and tobacco have helped replenish state coffers post-pandemic. That has allowed the government to boost aid to Singaporean households and companies struggling with still-elevated inflation and tepid growth, in a year that could be a litmus test for the city-state’s new leaders.

The island nation, which has been led by Lee for almost two decades, must hold its next general election by November 2025. The People’s Action Party, which has ruled Singapore since independence in 1965, has faced a number of setbacks in the past year, from public anxiety over high living costs to political scandals that included a minister charged with corruption.

Social Support

The government will bolster its so-called Assurance Package by S$1.9 billion to soften the blow of higher GST and inflation on Singaporean households, Wong said Friday. There will also be new perks for companies, including a 50% tax rebate capped at S$40,000.

“Singapore won’t apologize for pursuing growth, but it won’t chase expansion at all costs,” Wong said. Productivity is also key, he said.

While the support measures are aimed at winning favor among Singaporeans, Wong demonstrated his commitment to fiscal prudence by paving the way for the budget to return to surplus. He likewise aired caution, with a “mixed” outlook for the global economy this year, warning that geopolitical tensions could disrupt supply chains and stoke energy prices for the trade-reliant nation.

“Measures for households and businesses will cushion the higher cost of living, supporting domestic demand this year,” Bloomberg Economics’s Tamara Mast Henderson said of Wong’s budget surplus plan, which she said was unlikely to drag growth. “Spending targeted at maintaining Singapore’s competitiveness in attracting high value investments will support growth over the medium-term,” Henderson said.

Other key measures from the budget:

All Singaporean households will have an additional S$600 in CDC vouchers, which can be used in groceries and hawker centers. Utility bill rebates and a cost-of-living special payment of as much as S$400 will also be given to select beneficiaries

The government will provide a personal income tax rebate of 50% for the 2024 assessment year, capped at S$200, which should benefit mostly middle-income workers

Singapore will invest more than S$1 billion over the next five years into AI computing, talent and industry development. It will also offer a new tax credit that will refund cash for those that invest in manufacturing, R&D and the green transition

All Singaporeans aged 40 and above will get a top-up in SkillsFuture Credit of S$4,000 which can be used for diploma and undergraduate programs to improve their employability

The government will add S$2 billion to Financial Sector Development Fund, which should allow the central bank to take advantage of new opportunities particularly in fintech, as well as green and transition finance

Singapore will raise the threshold for property tax payments and lower a penalty imposed on developers that don’t sell projects in time, underlining concerns over housing affordability

