(Bloomberg) -- Northern Virginia has been named the world’s most desirable data center location for a third straight year, according to a 2022 annual report by global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. Singapore tied Silicon Valley for second place after placing fifth last year.

The report ranks data center hubs across the globe based on 13 factors, including market size and connectivity, as well as political stability and sustainability. Singapore topped the global data center market in having the fastest fiber connectivity, lowest vacancy rate and best smart city score, but came in fifth for market size.

Cushman & Wakefield observed that Singapore is similar to Silicon Valley in that both have “strong ecosystems, excellent connectivity, consistent demand, and all major cloud services available.”, despite a moratorium on data center construction.

Hong Kong and Sydney came in 6th and 9th respectively, being the other two APAC countries in the top 10.

