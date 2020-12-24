(Bloomberg) -- Singapore now requires all travelers from South Korea to serve a 14-day quarantine at dedicated facilities due to “a sustained surge in cases” in the North Asian country, according to a statement.

Previously those with a history of travel to Korea in the past 14 days would have been allowed to serve their quarantine at a place of residence.

The new directive comes into effect from 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 26.

The ruling also applies to returning Singapore-based travelers under the reciprocal green lane with South Korea.

