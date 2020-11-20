(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will tighten border measures for travelers who have been to Malaysia or Japan amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in those countries.

All travelers who have been to Malaysia or Japan in the past two weeks will have to serve 14-day stay-home notices at designated facilities, according to a press release from the Ministry of Health. It applies to travelers who have been in either country who enter Singapore after November 22.

Travelers who enter from Malaysia after November 27 also must take a Covid-19 test within 72 hours before departure, and must show a negative result to enter Singapore. The test requirement won’t apply to Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

Until now, Singapore had allowed travelers from Malaysia to serve seven-day stay-home notices at their residences, while travelers coming from Japan had been allowed to serve two-week quarantines at home.

Travelers from South Korea, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Fiji and Finland will still be allowed to serve their two-week stay-home notices at home under certain conditions.

