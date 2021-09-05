23m ago
Singapore Tightens Covid-Test Requirements for Inbound Travelers
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore tweaked its border rules, shortening the acceptable time window required for pre-departure Covid-19 tests for travelers from most countries to curb the risk of virus importation.
Effective at 11.59 p.m. on Sept. 9, individuals arriving from high-risk areas will need to show a negative pre-departure Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test result taken within 48 hours before departing for the city-state, the Health Ministry said in a statement Sunday. Previous requirements were for the test to be taken within 72 hours prior to travel.
The new rule will apply to the three highest-risk country categories for inbound travelers, the ministry said. Last month, Singapore grouped countries and regions into four categories based on risk of Covid-19 transmission, with Category I being the safest. Differentiated border measures apply to each classification.
Singapore is battling a jump in infections, which put a pause on the government’s plans to further loosen virus curbs.
- The ministry also upgraded South Korea to Category II, which currently includes Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Brunei and Germany.
- Croatia, Egypt, Finland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Sweden will be moved up to Category III.
- Category I includes Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and Taiwan.
