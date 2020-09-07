(Bloomberg) --

Singapore will allow larger exhibitions and conferences with up to 250 participants to take place, an increase from the current maximum of 50, as the country continues its gradual reopening.

The measure is intended to help pave the way for hosting of even larger events in future, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said at a virtual press conference, according to a Straits Times report.

Singapore’s events and conference industry accounted for nearly one percent of Singapore’s GDP in economic value added, the Singapore Tourism Board said. The industry, like almost all in the broader tourism sector, has collapsed this year amid the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

Event organizers will be allowed to apply for approval to host events from October 1. Proposals will be reviewed by the Singapore Tourism Board and the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Organizers must show the ability to implement safe distancing measures, which include limiting the density of those attending and implementing infection control measures before and after the events.

Among pilot events taking places this year is the Singapore International Energy Week Conference in late October, according to the report.

Singapore’s tourism industry is also working with government agencies on a travel insurance product for inbound travelers to cover any Covid-19 expenses. It may be available by the start of the fourth quarter this year, the tourism board said.

