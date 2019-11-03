Singapore to Ban E-Scooter Use on Sidewalks Amid Injury Spike

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore plans to ban electric scooters from riding on footpaths in the city-state, starting tomorrow, citing a string of injuries when motorized scooters have collided with pedestrians.

The government says it will work with food delivery companies like Grab, Deliveroo and FoodPanda to switch their delivery drivers who use e-scooters to bikes and motorcycles.

