(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will deport a U.K. national who repeatedly refused to wear a mask in defiance of the Asian city-state’s strict social distancing rules, CNA reported.

Photos of Benjamin Glynn not wearing a mask on a train in Singapore’s central business district went viral, and he was charged for that violation as well as subsequently showing up for a court appearance without a mask.

According to the Straits Times, Glynn during the court trial said he was a “sovereign” to whom the charges didn’t apply, an argument the Singaporean court rejected. Police officers testified Glynn had told them Covid-19 was a “hoax” and that vaccines were bad for human health, the newspaper reported.

Failing to wear a mask in Singapore can carry criminal penalties including a jail term of as much as six months and fines of S$10,000 ($7,329). For non-citizens, a court conviction for social distancing violations in many cases also means swift removal from the country -- the government can either deport them or revoke existing work permits and ban the people from future employment in the country.

When he returns to the U.K., Glynn will face a starkly different environment, where masks are encouraged but generally not mandated. However, if he’s on a train in London’s business hub, he’d still be required to wear a mask, as Transport For London requires face coverings throughout the transit network in all trains and stations.

Singapore, like a handful of other places in the Asia Pacific region with a zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19, has strictly upheld social distancing measures and border curbs to stamp out local transmission. But as major western economies open up, they’re struggling to find a path to normalization, especially as the new delta variant drives resurgences across the world.

