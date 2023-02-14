(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will double paternity leave to four weeks that will be paid for by the government in an attempt to make it attractive to start families.

This will be applied to fathers of Singaporean children born from Jan. 1 next year, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Tuesday. Employers can grant the additional two weeks of leave on a voluntary basis, which will be reimbursed by the government. This is to allow employers to adjust their manpower needs, he said.

“We will review this over time and intend to make this mandatory in due course,” Wong, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said. “We want paternal involvement to be the norm in our society.”

Here are other support measures for families:

Singapore to increase unpaid infant care leave for each parent in the child’s first two years, to 12 days a year from the current six days

So-called baby bonus cash gift will go up by S$3,000 ($2,260) for eligible Singaporean children born from today onwards Eligible first and second born children will receive S$11,000 instead of S$8,000 For the third child onwards, parents will receive S$13,000 from S$10,000



©2023 Bloomberg L.P.