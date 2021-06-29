(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is changing the way it reports on progress against Covid-19 in the country, focusing on key trends and the number of severe virus cases while dropping detailed information about individual infections, the Ministry of Health said.

The change comes “as we move to a new phase of battling the pandemic, with a strong focus on preventing the virus from spreading, vaccinating our population and starting the process to transit to a new normal,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement late Tuesday.

The move comes as Singapore looks to shift from a Covid-Zero strategy of stamping out the virus entirely to one of phased reopening backed by mass vaccination.

Singapore is stepping up its mass vaccination program while the numbers of infections and unlinked cases are receding. The government is also shortening the minimum interval of first and second jabs to four weeks, from six to eight weeks earlier, the health ministry said Tuesday.

As of June 28, about 3.3 million people, or 60% of the population, have had at least one dose of vaccine; 2.1 million completed both doses: Ministry of Health

Permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 12 to 39 will be able to book vaccination appointments starting today, an acceleration from the earlier schedule of July 2

Cases overall declined to 76 in the last week, down from 104 in week prior; unlinked cases in community also decreased to 12 in last week, from 17 the week before

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.