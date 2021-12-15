A view of condominiums near Orchard Road from an apartment for sale at the Reignwood Hamilton Scotts luxury apartment building on Scotts Road in Singapore, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The apartment listed on the market with Singapore Realtors Inc. is in a neighborhood that's walking distance from the famous Orchard Road shopping district in Singapore, where home prices jumped by a record 4.1% in the first half as tycoons across Asia seek a safe harbor. Photographer: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg
Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is introducing a new round of property curbs for both the private and public residential markets starting Thursday to calm a frenzy that’s sent home prices and sales surging in the past year.
The city state will raise additional stamp duties and tighten loan limits for public housing apartments. It will also increase public and private housing supply to cater to demand, the Ministry for National Development said in a press statement late Wednesday.
