(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is introducing a new round of property curbs for both the private and public residential markets starting Thursday to calm a frenzy that’s sent home prices and sales surging in the past year.

The city state will raise additional stamp duties and tighten loan limits for public housing apartments. It will also increase public and private housing supply to cater to demand, the Ministry for National Development said in a press statement late Wednesday.

