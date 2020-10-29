Singapore to Lift Border Curbs for China Visitors From Nov. 6

Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from mainland China and Victoria State in Australia from Nov. 6, according to a statement from the city-state’s civil aviation authority.

Border controls are lifted as both mainland China and Victoria State “have comprehensive public health surveillance systems and displayed successful control over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Visitors will have to under go a coronavirus polymerase chain reaction test upon arrival at Changi Airport. If the result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without a need to serve a stay-home notice.

