(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will move students through grades one to five -- typically 7 to 11 years old -- back to virtual learning as older ones take their national examinations later this month as a precaution against viral transmission.

The move is aimed at protecting children who aren’t medically eligible for vaccination, as well as reduce the number of students placed on quarantine orders or leave of absence prior to the exams, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post.

Singapore’s grappling with an increase in Covid-19 infections, with the country recording a total of 935 new cases Friday and 813 patients hospitalized.

The so-called home-based learning for the younger students will take place from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, and the older ones will go on a study break before taking the Primary School Leaving Exams from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29.

The students are “encouraged” to take a swab test one or two days before the end of the break, he said.

