(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will extend bivalent Covid-19 boosters to those aged 18-49 later this year as more supplies are secured, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in parliament Thursday.

The bivalent version of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of the virus, in addition to the original strain, has been available since Oct. 14 and is available to those over the age of 50.

