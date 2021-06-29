(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will open up vaccination bookings for non-citizens two days earlier than initially planned on June 30 as supplies are not in shortage now, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post.

The government had opened up 500,000 vaccine booking slots over the past few days, with most catering to Singaporeans in the 12-39 age category, accounting for about 700,000 people, Ong said.

He said take-up has been good with 52% of that age cohort having taken their first dose or booked a vaccination slot now. However, Singaporean authorities remain concerned over senior citizens with 25% of that group yet to get vaccinated due to various reasons.

“We worry that as Singapore opens up, there will be more movement and activity between people, and the greater the likelihood of them being exposed to the virus,” Ong said in reference to the older population.

