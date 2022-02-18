(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will raise the minimum salary that employers must pay to foreign workers -- the latest move to boost local employment, which has been a perennial subject of political debate in the city-state.

Presenting the city-state’s budget for 2022, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the new policy was designed to attract “professionals and senior executives who can contribute to our economy.”

From September, the minimum monthly salary for employment pass holders, who typically hold white-collar roles, will rise to S$5,000 ($3,700) from S$4,500, while those of finance workers will rise by 10% to S$5,500 per month.

“Let me emphasize that Singapore will continue to stay open and welcome talent from around the world,” Wong said. “At the higher end of the workforce, where there are acute skills shortage, we will continue to bring in professionals with the right abilities to be part of team Singapore.”

The government will also tighten rules governing the number of foreign work permit holders allowed to be hired in a move that could further dampen the construction industry, which is already suffering from a labor shortage.

The increase in salary requirements -- the second since September 2020 -- comes as the government attempts to head off rising anti-foreigner sentiment; it has simultaneously offered grants and subsidies for hiring locals.

The number of foreign workers in Singapore has fallen sharply since the start of the pandemic. Economic slowdowns combined with strictly enforced lockdowns and a 2020 general election when foreigners were referred to by a senior government minister as “ballast” that needed to be shed meant some felt uncomfortable staying or simply lost their jobs.

Singapore, a country long lauded as one of the world’s best destinations for highly qualified foreign workers, had 1.43 million expats as of December 2019 with the number dropping to 1.2 million by June 2021. The decline took place across all demographics with a 14% fall in the number of white-collar employment pass holders to 166,900.

