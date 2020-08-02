(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will require some incoming travelers who are serving their 14-day stay-home notices outside of dedicated facilities to wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure compliance, the government says in a press release.

  • The rule will come into effect Aug. 10 and will apply to Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and work pass holders, the government said.
    • Those 12 years old and below will be exempted from this requirement.
  • Upon arrival in the country, travelers will be issued the device after immigration clearance, according to the statement.
    • Authorities will follow up with travelers if device is not activated upon reaching their place of residence.
  • The devices use GPS and 4G/bluetooth signals to determine if individuals are within the range of their place of residence.
  • Earlier, the Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Education and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority have been monitoring compliance via a combination of manual and automated text messages along with phone and video calls.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.