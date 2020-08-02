1h ago
Singapore to Require Some Travelers to Wear Monitoring Devices
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will require some incoming travelers who are serving their 14-day stay-home notices outside of dedicated facilities to wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure compliance, the government says in a press release.
- The rule will come into effect Aug. 10 and will apply to Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and work pass holders, the government said.
- Those 12 years old and below will be exempted from this requirement.
- Upon arrival in the country, travelers will be issued the device after immigration clearance, according to the statement.
- Authorities will follow up with travelers if device is not activated upon reaching their place of residence.
- The devices use GPS and 4G/bluetooth signals to determine if individuals are within the range of their place of residence.
- Earlier, the Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Education and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority have been monitoring compliance via a combination of manual and automated text messages along with phone and video calls.
