(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will require some incoming travelers who are serving their 14-day stay-home notices outside of dedicated facilities to wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure compliance, the government says in a press release.

The rule will come into effect Aug. 10 and will apply to Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and work pass holders, the government said. Those 12 years old and below will be exempted from this requirement.

Upon arrival in the country, travelers will be issued the device after immigration clearance, according to the statement. Authorities will follow up with travelers if device is not activated upon reaching their place of residence.

The devices use GPS and 4G/bluetooth signals to determine if individuals are within the range of their place of residence.

Earlier, the Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Education and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority have been monitoring compliance via a combination of manual and automated text messages along with phone and video calls.

