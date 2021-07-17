(Bloomberg) --

Singapore will test fishmongers across the country for the Covid-19 virus amid concern that infections at a fishery port have spread to a market located in the business district.

The city-state has closed the Jurong Fishery Port for deep cleaning, and is investigating seven cases found there, the health ministry said Saturday. Authorities will be testing fishmongers from all markets as a precaution, as the virus has already spread from the port to Hong Lim market in Chinatown, it said. Workers at the port earlier this month have been placed on quarantine.

A jump in cases linked to karaoke outlets has dealt a blow to the city-state’s efforts to reopen. Singapore reported 60 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, of which 29 were linked to the karaoke cluster. The authorities have temporarily closed hundreds of nightlife venues to curb the spread of the virus and quarantined more than 2,000 people.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.