(Bloomberg) -- Singapore has received responses from several companies offering to collaborate on its plan to operate autonomous buses, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

The Land Transport Authority and the Economic Development Board wouldn’t disclose which companies responded but they are likely to include Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., ComfortDelGro Corp., SMRT Corp., French automation startup EasyMile, Nanyang Technological University and NuTonomy Inc., according to the report.

The LTA and EDB told the newspaper they are assessing the applications, without disclosing further details. The two boards may make an announcement later this month at the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress in Singapore.

The government has said it aims to operate scheduled services using autonomous buses during off-peak periods in three residential areas by 2022. The city-state has built a mini town for testing driverless vehicles, complete with intersections, traffic lights, bus stops and pedestrian crossings.

