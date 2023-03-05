(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said Monday that growing defense spending, including by China and across Asia, is evidence that a peace dividend that has existed for decades is now over.

“The last seven, eight decades of the peace dividend after the Second World War is over, and you’re going to see increased defense expenditure literally all over the world,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin. “Certainly in the case of Europe, America still spends more than anyone else, several times more than even China.”

